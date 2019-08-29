Police Prosecute Oil Marketer For Allegedly Defrauding South African Of $240,000

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year- old oil marketer, Adekoya Opeyemi, who allegedly defrauded his South African employer of 240,000 U.S. dollars ( about N84 million) in a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Concise News reports that Opeyemi, who resides in Federal Housing Authority, Lugbe, Abuja, is charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust by servant and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe,told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 17.

Ogbobe alleged that the complainant, Rilwan Sanya, a South African national sent the defendant to collect the amount from someone for him.

Ogbobe further alleged that three hours after the defendant collected the money, he showed up at the Central Area Police Station, alleging that he was attacked by armed robbers and the money was stolen from him.

He said during police investigation, the allegation and evidence of armed robbery attack could not be substantiated.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 313 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Chimada adjourned the case until September 24, for hearing.

Police intensify fight against car snatchers, other criminals in FCT

In related news, the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, has promised to continue the fight against ‘One Chance’ taxi operators, Cultism and car snatchers.

Ciroma made the promise during a town hall meeting on “Security Challenges in the Federal Capital Territory”, held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The town hall meeting was organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalist, FCT Council, in collaboration with Human Right Radio, Abuja.

Ciroma said that the Police had robust plans for security in the FCT.

“We will continue to checkmate the criminal activities of ‘one chance operators’, cultism, car snatchers, armed robbers and other criminal elements in the FCT. “We have opened a special unit to handle ‘one chance’ operators. “We were able to get some of them and have put them behind bars; we are chasing the others and some are under investigation.

“I want to say that ‘one chance’ operators are not registered with any road union; they use unregistered cars to operate in isolation of registered road unions.

“We are collaborating with the VIOs to handle unregistered cars in the FCT. “We also need collaboration with members of the public and area councils.

“It is always cheaper to prevent crime than when it has already happened.

“If you buy a car of one million nairas, you should be able to put a tracker or security gadgets, that are not less than five thousand nairas.

“These gadgets can also help the Police in doing their work effectively.

“However, I believe in quality service delivery. I believe in giving my very best. And for you to achieve, there should be feedback which will help me to go back to the drawing board to re-strategise.

“There is no society that is free from one form of crime or the other. The best that can be done is to reduce it to the lowest level of occurrence,” Ciroma said.