Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has removed the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Richard Tokma and has appointed Prof. Danladi Atu as his replacement.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, who made this known in a statement in Jos on Thursday, said Tokma had served in an acting capacity since September 2018.

The statement also said the governor has approved the appointment of Noel Donjur as his new Chief of Staff.

According to Macham, the two appointments were “with immediate effect.”

The statement said: “Plateau State Governor Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has announced the appointment of Prof. Danladi Abok Atu as the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State.

“Prof. Atu until now was the Director, Institute for Peace and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja.

“Similarly, the governor has appointed Noel K. Donjur as his Chief of Staff.

“Until his appointment, Mr. Donjur was a former Commissioner for Works and current member of the Plateau State Economic Council.”