Oyo: 'Proof' Gov. Makinde Is God-Sent - State Pensioners Chairman

The Oyo State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), on Thursday, commended Governor Seyi Makinde over the prompt payment of Pensioners’ monthly allowance.

Concise News reports that Chairman of the chapter, Olusegun Abatan, who spoke in an interview with NAN, on Thursday, described the governor “as God-sent”.

“I want to sincerely and most honestly tell you that we are indeed lucky to have Makinde as our governor.

“Just as in his campaign slogan; `new dawn has arrived in Oyo State’, pensioners are happy, workers are happy, everybody is feeling the impact of Makinde’s administration.

“Immediately after he was sworn-in, he dedicated his tenure salary to pensioners union, and he has not gone back on that promise as we get the alert of his monthly salary in the NUP account.

“He promised us that workers and pensioners will always get their salaries and allowances on the 25th of every month and he has been good to his words.

“Because 25th of this month fell on Sunday, Makinde paid workers and pensioners on Friday, 23rd, is he not God-sent? May God bless this man for us, he has put smiles back on our faces,” he said.

Abatan also revealed that retired primary school teachers in the state now received their full salaries as against the part-payment received under the last administration.

“Oyo State is a civil servants’ state, and we all depend on payment of salaries and allowances.

“Because Seyi pays early, market women are happy, artisans are happy, everyone is happy; we pray he continues like this.’’

We’ll address poor remuneration in Oyo civil service – Makinde

In related news, Governor Makinde has promised to find solution to poor remuneration in the state civil service.

Makinde, who declared his readiness to tackle the workers poor remuneration, asserted that poor remuneration was dangerous to anti-graft campaigns of any serious government.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, quoted Makinde as making the assertions while addressing members of his cabinet.

He noted that poor remuneration packages could be counterproductive to anti-corruption initiatives of his government if not addressed.

He, therefore, reiterated his commitment to finding a lasting solution to the issue of poor remuneration in the civil service.