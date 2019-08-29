NPFL: Kano Pillars Chairman Gives 'Quality' Assurance To Fans

Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Kano Pillars, Alhaji Surajo Shua’aibu has stated that the club would recruit more quality players that would add some steel to the team ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Concise News reports that the Chairman made this assertion while answering questions during a press conference on Wednesday in his office in Kano.

Just a few days ago, after the club’s ouster from the CAF Champions League at the hands of Ghanaian side, Asante Kotoko, Technical Adviser of the Club, Ibrahim Musa Jugunu blamed the defeat on lack of quality players and called on the Management to get him players capable of playing at the highest level.

When responding to the allegations by the Coach, the Chairman said that everybody is free to say his own mind but the players tried their best and went further to say that they are the same crop of players who made millions of Kano Citizens happy few weeks ago by winning the Federation Cup that eluded the State for sixty six years.

“The Coach has the right to say his own mind but let’s not forget, that they are the same crop of players who made us proud a Month ago.

“I don’t think it is proper to shift the blame on anyone so as the Chairman of the Club, I take full responsibility of what happened.”

He said, he knows all the challenges he and all those concerned faced before, during and after the game in Ghana and he is already working towards rectifying it.

He however said that new faces would be seen during the Sai Masu Gida’s warmup match against the National Under 23 team on Saturday 31st August, 2019 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata.

He therefore, urged the fans to be patient as the team has all the potentials to clinch the 2019/2020 NPFL title as well as to retain the NFF/Aiteo Cup.

Finally, he called on them to always get behind the team by coming out in their large numbers as usual to support the team during their matches at home or away.

Kano Pillars finished second during the 2018/2019 NPFL season but emerged as the Champions of the Aiteo Cup after defeating Niger Tornadoes in the final.

Meanwhile, Pillars will play a friendly match with the National U-23 Football Team.

The match is expected to be played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata on Saturday 31st August 2019.

Alhaji Surajo said the main purpose of the friendly is to boost the players’ morale, especially after their two nil defeat at the hands of Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the CAF Champions League playoffs.

“We need to restored back the confidence of the players and the friendly will also be a plus for us as we are gearing nearer to the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League Season, Alhaji Surajo said.

The National U-23 team are preparing ahead of the final phase qualification to the African U-23 Championship against their Libyan counterparts.

The 2019/2020 NPFL season is expected to commence in September according to the League Management Company of Nigeria (LMC).