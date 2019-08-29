The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has released a clip showing the General Overseer of the Word Bible Church, Pastor Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi ‘arresting the spirit’ of the Leader and founder of SCOAN, Prophet T. B. Joshua.

Concise News reports that on its Emmanuel TV’s official YouTube channel, a woman claimed Prophet T.B. Joshua approached her for ‘demonic’ powers. The video was published at the weekend.

SCOAN says it decided to release the clip to illustrate the persecution T.B. Joshua has faced over the years.

In the clip, Pastor Kumoluyi (now also called Prophet) whose church is sited in Ketu- Lagos, is seen praying for a woman who claimed one of Africa’s famous clerics made love advances to her.

“This bizarre footage – taken over two decades ago at a Lagos church – shows the extent of persecution TB Joshua has endured over the years, especially from religious groups and places of worship.

“In the midst of a large congregation, this lady sensationally claims she slept with TB Joshua to give him demonic powers and made a satanic covenant with him – all the time being egged on by Nigerian Pastor Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi.

“The climax of the staged confession comes when TB Joshua’s ‘spirit’ allegedly descends into the church and is ‘arrested’!

“After the whole ‘drama’, the same spoke again in a subsequent talkshow, admitting churches should preach salvation rather than condemnation and leave the issue for God,” reads a statement issued by the Church together with the footage.

The woman, who spoke in Yoruba, claims that TB Joshua belongs to her occult group and that the SCOAN leader used to convene with them underneath the Calabar River in Cross River State in Nigeria.

We gave T.B. Joshua powers

“TB Joshua is our child. We gave him the prophetic power that he uses,” she narrates.

Pastor Kumoluyi, while praying for the woman, commands the spirit of T.B. Joshua to come into the church.

While she says the two met when Prophet T.B. Joshua was already a prophet, she claims he did not have any prophetic powers then until he was given the occult powers which he uses.

“He was fasting for powers then. He came to my house and he told me that ‘they’ said I am a witch and that he wanted me to help me him gain some powers.”

TB Joshua wanted to marry me

The woman says Prophet T.B Joshua showed interest in her and that he confessed to loving her. But she did not give in.

“Before he asked for the power, he told me that he loved me and that he wanted to marry me but I turned him down.

“He came back later and begged me that it was the power he needed the most. I then gave him the power as he had requested” she further alleges.

She says T.B. Joshua promised to offer his only child to the demonic group if his wishes to be a famous prophet were to come true.

However, Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations says the claims are a clear indication that their leader has been targeted since the early years of his ministry.

The church included a quote by T.B. Joshua that “If you have not tasted persecution and humiliation, you will not be able to manage honour when it comes”.

Watch the full video below: