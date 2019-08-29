Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, August 29th, 2019.

The Federal Government has reduced the amount payable by citizens of the United States of America seeking Nigerian visas. This comes barely 24 hours after the US authorities increased the cost of visa application for Nigerians under a reciprocity policy.

The Federal Government has accused Iran of backing Ibrahim El-Zakzaky towards making the country an Islamic State, Concise News reports. El-Zakzaky is the leader of the banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and recently returned to Nigeria following a botched medical treatment in India.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan says the 9th National Assembly will support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve a better, prosperous and secure Nigeria. Concise News reports that Lawan made the declaration at a town hall meeting with members of his constituents in Gashua, Yobe State.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Wednesday said that discussions were ongoing to tackle the issue of xenophobia and killing of Nigerians in his country. The South African President said this after a bilateral meeting with President Muhammad Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing TICAD 7 in Yokohama Japan.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, refused to grant the motion filed by Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow protests, challenging his detention for 45 days by the Department of State Security (DSS). Justice Nkeonye Maya, who declined all applications by Counsel to Sowore, Femi Falana (SAN), sent the case back to Justice Taiwo Taiwo for further hearing.

The Police in Kaduna State on Wednesday said its officers have rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted by gunmen on Monday along Abuja-Kaduna highway. DSP Yakubu Sabo, the Command’s Public Relations Officers, however, said in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna, that three other persons were still being held by the kidnappers.

Some reports are making the rounds that N-Power beneficiaries who register for the Decagon Program 2019 would automatically get kicked out of the scheme, Concise News reports. In applying for the program, candidates should have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by September 2019. Applications, we understand, closed August 21, 2019.

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has hit out at a northern elder Dr. Junaid Mohammed for a statement credited to him that ‘IPOB members will pay with their blood if they attempt attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan’, Concise News reports. Some online news outlets quoted the Second Republic lawmaker as making this statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said the partial closure of Nigeria’s border with the Benin Republic is as a result of massive smuggling activities happening between the two countries. Concise News understands that the Nigerian leader gave the reason during an audience granted his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, on the margins of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7), in Yokohama, Japan.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen grabbed his fourth goal of the season after he scored twice for Lille in a 3-0 home win over Saint Etienne to shoot to the top of the goal scorers’ chart in the French Ligue 1. It is his second brace after scoring two goals on his debut on the opening day of the season against FC Nantes.

