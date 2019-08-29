Paulen Tallen has called on women in the country to increase their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari and his new cabinet, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Tallen is Nigeria’s Women Affairs Minister appointed recently by Buhari.

She made the comment on Wednesday when the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) President Gloria Shoda, visited her in her Abuja office.

According to her, with prayers and support for the Buhari government, the country’s challenges can be overcome.

“We need your absolute cooperation in prayers and support. Nigeria is going through a difficult and trying moment,” she said.

“As mothers of the nation, I want to appeal to all of you through your various organisations to put the President and all the challenges facing Nigeria and all his cabinet in prayer.

“As mothers of the nation, the prayers of mothers can never be neglected. You know that a praying mother would always succeed over every challenge that is facing the home.”

According to her, “Mothers are the hearts of the home; mothers are the heart of the society; mothers are the engines that keep the family together.”

On insecurity, she noted that “Women are in the position to help stem it because you are the mothers of the youths who are used to cause unrest in our society.

“You are wives to some of the men that are causing these problems within our society. As good mothers, as patriotic mothers, God has given us the wisdom to handle the home front effectively.

“I appeal for your patience, your prayers and your understanding. I appeal that you mentor the young ones coming up.”

The NCWS President Gloria Shoda was accompanied by a governorship aspirant in Kogi State Natasha Akpoti on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).