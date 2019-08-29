Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are eagerly waiting for the payment of the August, 2019 allowance by the handlers, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that July’s N-Power allowance was paid about one week ago.

Some Muslim beneficiaries of the scheme had alleged that N-Power was biased against them due to the non-payment as they celebrated Sallah.

The scheme did not make an official statement as to why the stipend for July was delayed when it was finally paid.

And just as August is drawing to a halt with workers expecting their salaries, beneficiaries of the scheme are already looking forward to getting bank credit alerts from N-Power.

Some of them stormed the N-Power social media page to ask when the August allowance will be paid as seen below:

How far about our August stipends hope you won’t delay it again? — Abubakar Ibn Muhammad (@PrinceA52012202) August 29, 2019

Is alert by end of the month a crime? — OKEOSISI (@Orjiukpaiama) August 29, 2019

Are we getting stipends when due of are we still going to suffer the wait like the last one 😏 — Stan (@BoyPoker7) August 29, 2019

Ahahahaha , the earlier the better .. My own mind don register 15th of the next month . — Bakare oladeji (@Olayncar) August 29, 2019

Payment of August stipend — Nwabueze Mac-Ceepson (@CeepsonMac) August 29, 2019