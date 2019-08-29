N-Power device news
N-Power Scheme. Photo Courtesy: N-Power Twitter

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are eagerly waiting for the payment of the August, 2019 allowance by the handlers, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that July’s N-Power allowance was paid about one week ago.

Some Muslim beneficiaries of the scheme had alleged that N-Power was biased against them due to the non-payment as they celebrated Sallah.

The scheme did not make an official statement as to why the stipend for July was delayed when it was finally paid.

And just as August is drawing to a halt with workers expecting their salaries, beneficiaries of the scheme are already looking forward to getting bank credit alerts from N-Power.

Some of them stormed the N-Power social media page to ask when the August allowance will be paid as seen below: