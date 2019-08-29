N-Power Reach Agreement With Nigerian Varsity For 10-Year Lease On 40 Hectares Of Land

N-Power Kwara State and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a ten year lease on 40 hectares of land for large-scale farming, Concise News reports.

This was formally announced by Mohammed Brimah, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, on Wednesday while attending the launching of the 40 hectares farm of the Kwara N-Power Agro at UNILORIN.

Congratulations to Mohammed Brimah on his appointment as Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/wAJo2E1IES — N-Power (@npower_ng) August 26, 2019

Brimah, representing the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede, while delivering his speech at the event expressed happiness with the progress the N-Power program has recorded in Kwara State.

“Today, I am happy to hear that N-Power Kwara and the University of Ilorin have signed an MOU for a ten year lease on 40 hectares of land for large scale farming.

“Also, you have acquired 7 hectares of land at Oke-Oyi, the Ilorin East Local Government, through the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture.

“I have also been informed that you have planted several crops including soya beans, maize, millets and Egusi.. etc,” he stated.

Furthermore, the Presidential Assistant noted that the Federal Government’s scheme has improved lives.

“When the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board in 2015, unemployment was at an all-time high, recession had crept into our economy.

“Many graduates were roaming the streets with no job nor any means of survival.

“However, the Buhari administration, in keeping to its campaign promises, designed some Social Investment Programmes to help improve the living condition of our teeming youth.”

While reiterating the process for enlisting in the N-Power scheme, Brimah emphasized that the “N-Power programme is the employability and enhancement programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria aimed at imbibing the learn-work-entrepreneurship culture in youth between 18 and 35.

“Applications are done online to create a level playing ground for everyone, with the information supplied during the application stage serving as basis for an objective selection and direct payment process through the bank accounts and BVN submitted by the applicants.

“The State engages in the physical verification and deployment of the successful candidates to their places of assignment after they have been selected, while direct payment of N30,000 to their accounts commences after State validation.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Dr Kayode Alabi commended the N-Power Agro Volunteers for their proactiveness and their contributions to the development of the state.