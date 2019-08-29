There have been reports circulating on social media that the N-Power application portal for another batch of beneficiaries have been opened, Concise News has learned.

Concise News learned that the last time N-Power opened its application portal was about one year ago.

And since then, many Nigerians have been asking when the scheme will start off registration for a new set.

Some messages circulating on social media have it that the N-Power application for a new batch has already started.

According to the messages, the portal has been opened for application for interested Nigerians to join the scheme.

Is it true your site is open for registration? — Mercy Leonard (@MercyLeonard11) August 29, 2019

However, a check by this reporter revealed that there is no truth in such claims as the N-Power portal is not accepting new applications.

On the scheme’s official handles on social media which serve as information platform, no information was given about the opening of the portal.

As such, interested Nigerians are urged to disregard such messages as N-Power scheme will make it official when its application portal is opened.

Anxiety Over August Allowance

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are eagerly waiting for the payment of the August, 2019 allowance by the handlers, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that July’s N-Power allowance was paid about one week ago.

Some Muslim beneficiaries of the scheme had alleged that N-Power was biased against them due to the non-payment as they celebrated Sallah.

The scheme did not make an official statement as to why the stipend for July was delayed when it was finally paid.

And just as August is drawing to a halt with workers expecting their salaries, beneficiaries of the scheme are already looking forward to getting bank credit alerts from N-Power.