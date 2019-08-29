MTV has phased out King of pop Michael Jackson‘s name from its Video Vanguard Award.

Concise News understands that the award, which used to have Jackson’s name in the prefix, was used to honour the legend in 1991.

Even though the news was not announced, viewers observed during Monday’s 2019 MTV Video Music Awards that Jackson’s name was not being said when mentioning the Video Vanguard Award.

It also became noticeable when a press release was sent out to announce rapper Missy Elliott as this year`s Vanguard recipient.

The award didn’t have Jackson`s name on it.

MTV’s move came in the wake of the HBO`s controversial documentary which focuses on some disturbing sexual-abuse allegations by former Jackson proteges Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

They both claim that Jackson maintained an intimate relationship with them.

Rihanna, Beyonce, Kanye West, Britney Spears, U2 and Jennifer Lopez are some of the stars bestowed with the award.

Elliott, while accepting the award at the event mentioned Jackson during her acceptance speech.”The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me,” she said.