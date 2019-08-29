Morocco, U.S. To Join Force In Boosting Military Strength

Moroccan Minister Delegate for National Defense Administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi on Thursday, said the country will collaborate with the United States to find ways to boost its military strength.

He made the remark during a discussion with Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Stephen J. Townsend, in Rabat.

The two officials discussed cooperation in the area of defense, marked by the convening of regular joint military commissions and regular exchange of visits.

The General Staff of the Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) said the cooperation, would be regular, rich and diversified.

FAR added that the cooperation will include training, exchange of expertise, logistical support, and the organisation of joint exercises.

Townsend, who is leading a large delegation on a two-day working visit to Morocco, also had talks with Inspector General of FAR Abdelfattah Louarak.

AFRICOM and the FAR will co-organise the 2020 edition of the “African Lion’’ military exercise, a statement by AFRICOM said.