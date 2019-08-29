Ligue 1: On-Fire Osimhen Named In Team Of The Week

Red-hot Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week by respected French newspaper, L’Équipe.

Concise News reports that Osimhen, 20, bagged a brace for Lille on Wednesday to extend his goal tally to four in three games.

Lille – UEFA Champions League campaigners – were also named the best-rated team for match-week 3.

The former Wolfsburg forward is the only Lille player to be named in the list of outstanding players for the week.

Currently, he leads the goal-scoring chart in the French league.

Only Raheem Sterling, Robert Lewandowski and Teemu Pukki have scored more goals than Osimhen (4) in Europe’s top five league this season.

The club tweeted via one of it’s verified Twitter handles on Thursday: “Congratulations to @victorosimhen9, present in @lequipe team of the week. The LOSC is also the best-rated team on this day”

Lagos-born Osimhen, who has just four international caps for the Super Eagles, showed dexterity when opening the scoring in the 37th minute as he controlled the ball with his right foot and finished with his left.

After fellow forward, Jonathan Bamba obtained and scored a penalty in the 69th minute, Osimhen netted with a smart turn and diagonal shot in the 75th minute.

Lille climbed up to fourth spot, level on points with French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and second-placed Olympique Lyon, but trailing them on goal difference.

Rennes leads with nine points from three matches.

In Wednesday’s other match, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach André Villas Boas secured his first win in charge of Olympique Marseille, as they beat OGC Nice 2-1.

Argentine striker Dario Benedetto grabbed his first goal for Marseille since joining from Boca Juniors with a deflected strike in the 31st minute.

The sides then traded penalties, as midfielder Wylan Cyprien equalized for Nice in the 66th minute and erstwhile West Ham favourite, Dimitri Payet restored the lead for the visiting side in the 73rd minute.

The match was halted by referee Clément Turpin midway thorough first half after Nice fans displayed two banners with homophobic messages.

After three rounds of matches Nice — which was bought Tuesday by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe — is in fifth place and Marseille is 13th.