Good day and welcome to the roundup of the latest Biafra world news for today Thursday August 29th, 2019.

1. Biafra: How I Will Prove Buhari Is Not In Japan – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has claimed he would prove that President Muhammadu “Buhari is dead” in a broadcast, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Buhari is in Japan for a summit with the pro-Biafra group alleging that long dead and replaced by one “Jubril.”

The group had also ordered its members to disgrace Buhari in the Asian nation so that the world would know that an impostor “Jubril” is parading as the country’s leader.

IPOB’s order to molest Buhari has been played down by the Presidency which urged Nigerians to disregard the threats.

The presidency also shared photos of Buhari upon his arrival in Japan but Kanu has alleged that they are photo-shopped.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said he would do a live broadcast on Radio Biafra to prove that Buhari is dead.

2. Biafra: FFK Reacts To Junaid’s ‘Pay With Blood’ Threat To Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB

Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the threat made to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) by an elder statesman Junaid Mohammed, Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that the pro-Biafra group had urged its members to humiliate President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

The Nigerian leader is in the Asian country to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama.

IPOB’s order to its member followed the group’s assault on a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

While reacting to development, Junaid who was a lawmaker in the Second Republic, threatened that IPOB members will pay with their blood if they touch Buhari.

According to him, the group does not have the power to carry out the threat on Buhari.

But Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted Junaid’s comment.

3. Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Attacks Northern Elder, Mohammed, Says IPOB Don’t Bow To Threats

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has hit out at a northern elder Dr. Junaid Mohammed for a statement credited to him that ‘IPOB members will pay with their blood if they attempt attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan’, Concise News reports.

Some online news outlets quoted the Second Republic lawmaker as making this statement.

President Buhari is currently in Japan for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) which starts today and ends on Friday in Yokohama.

Kanu had called on his IPOB members to disgrace President Buhari in the Asian country.

Although the Presidency did issue a statement on Monday, stating that ‘no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract President Buhari from the outing’.

Reacting to the supposed Mohammed’s comment, Kanu dared ‘Jubril’ (apparently referring to President Buhari) to make a public appearance in Japan.

4. Biafra: What Will Happen If IPOB Attacks Buhari – Former Lawmaker

A former lawmaker Junaid Mohammed has claimed that members of the banned Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) will pay with their bloods if they attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Buhari is in Japan to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama.

Members of the pro-Biafra group had vowed to attack Buhari during the event and even later claimed that the Nigerian leader is not in Japan but Oman.

However, Junaid who was a Second Republic lawmaker described IPOB’s threat as “shakara.”

And that’s all for today on the latest Biafra online world news on Concise News!