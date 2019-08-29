Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, August 29th, 2019, on Concise News.

Taraba: DPR Approves 2 LPG Plant Sites

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has approved two sites for the building of Liquefied Petrol and Gas (LPG) plants in Jalingo, Concise News reports.

Jeremiah Mashat, the Operational Controller of DPR, Jalingo Field Office, disclosed this on Wednesday during routine compliance surveillance operation.

Mashat said that the office had forwarded the approval to the North-East Zonal Office in Maiduguri for the issuance of operational licence to the operators.

He said that the plants would complement the only existing gas plant in Taraba which, he said, was insufficient to cope with growing demand for cooking gas in the state.

The controller said that with the additional plants, non-licensed cooking gas retailers would soon quit the market as they would be appropriately sanctioned by the DPR. Read more here.

Catholic Priest Killed, Set Ablaze In Taraba

Armed bandits on Thursday ambushed and killed a Catholic priest at Kufai Amadu in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Concise News understands that the sad incident is coming 24 hours after gunman raided villages in the state killing two people during the attack.

It was learned that the cleric was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.

Chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari, while confirming the attack to Channels Television, said that after killing him, the attackers set fire him and his car on fire.

Tikari identified the deceased as Reverend Father David Tanko, who hails from Wukari local government area of the state. He alleged that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias. Read more here.

