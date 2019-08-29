Good day and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday, August 29th, 2019, on Concise News website.

1. N-Power: ‘Apply For Decagon Program 2019, Get Kicked Out Of Scheme’ (Find Out)

Some reports are making the rounds that N-Power beneficiaries who register for the Decagon Program 2019 would automatically get kicked out of the scheme, Concise News reports.

In applying for the program, candidates should have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by September 2019. Applications, we understand, closed August 21, 2019.

Recall this online news medium did a fact-finding last week on the message beneficiaries received that N-Power Volunteer Network (NPVN) invites application for Decagon Program 2019 to learn Software engineering and get a chance for a job placement with one of the top organizations that hire from decagon.

We concluded that the email message did not emanate from the office of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

2. N-Power: What Beneficiaries Say About Payment Of August Allowance

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are eagerly waiting for the payment of the August, 2019 allowance by the handlers, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that July’s N-Power allowance was paid about one week ago.

Some Muslim beneficiaries of the scheme had alleged that N-Power was biased against them due to the non-payment as they celebrated Sallah.

The scheme did not make an official statement as to why the stipend for July was delayed when it was finally paid.

And just as August is drawing to a halt with workers expecting their salaries, beneficiaries of the scheme are already looking forward to getting bank credit alerts from N-Power.

