Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 29th 2019.

Kogi: Gov. Bello Tasks Traditional Rulers On Peace, Security

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday tasked traditional rulers in the state on the need to brace up and work toward enhancing peace and security in their respective domains, Concise News reports.

Bello gave the charge in Lokoja during the presentation of Staff of Office to newly-appointed and upgraded traditional rulers in the state.

He said it would be difficult for the state to attain the desired development without peace and security.

He urged the traditional rulers to discharge their functions without sentiments and also endeavour to carry their subjects along in decision making .

“It is very important to see your subjects as one irrespective of religion. Carry them along in whatever you do to foster unity among yourselves. Read more here.

Kogi: Yahaya Bello’s Wife Gifts Vulnerable Woman 2-Bedroom Flat

Wife of Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State governor, Rashida Bello has donated a two-bedroom flat to an aged woman living in Adavi Local Government area of the state, Concise News reports.

Mrs. Bello, who made the donation on Wednesday at Ipaku-Eba area of the local government, said that the gesture was in line with the commitment of the present administration to the welfare of the less-privileged.

She promised to do more to alleviate the suffering of women, children and the less-privileged in the society by improving their health and physical well-being.

According to her, the donation is part of the humanitarian services of the Rashida Bello Foundation which is aimed at making a difference in the lives of people in need, especially women, children and the elderly in the society. Read more here.

Kogi Governorship Primary: APC NWC Finally Clears Yahaya Bello’s Challenger

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera, a Kogi governorship aspirant, to contest the party’s governorship primary.

Concise News reports that the party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said Irukera successfully met the conditions provided by the party’s guidelines for the nomination as candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.

The screening committee headed by Senator Hope Uzodinma, had on August 26, released its report, disqualifying Irukera for not meeting requirements. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!