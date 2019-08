The incumbent governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has beaten nine aspirant to win the ticket to contest as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that the election will be held on November 16.

The governor who had several challenges before the primaries won with 3, 127 votes.

A total of 3,596 delegates were accredited in the primary which held in Lokoja, the state capital.