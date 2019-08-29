The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera, a Kogi governorship aspirant, to contest the party’s governorship primary.

Concise News reports that the party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said Irukera successfully met the conditions provided by the party’s guidelines for the nomination as candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.

The screening committee headed by Senator Hope Uzodinma, had on August 26, released its report, disqualifying Irukera for not meeting requirements.

The screening committee gave the reasons for not clearing Irukera as follows: Invalid declaration of age, spent less than one year in the party and without waiver, academic credentials and supporting documents not attached, not a committed party member and nomination form not duly signed.

Some members of APC on the auspice of Kogi Mandate Group, on Wednesday had expressed concern over the disqualification the Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The National Coordinator, Kogi Mandate Group, Amos Alfa, said that the group was at the APC National Secretariat to protest against disqualification of Irukera.

According to him, the NWC of the party should do justice to ensure that Irukera feature in the primary.

“Justice should be done and ensure that this party doesn’t lose Kogi to a wrong hand,” Alfa said.

It would be recalled that the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello and three other aspirants were approved earlier this week.

However, Issa-Onilu subsequently released a statement where he named Irukera among candidates not cleared.

Prof. Mohammed Seidu was also not cleared, allegedly due to presentation of two different dates of birth.

There was also discrepancy in the date of birth of Usman Oyibe Jibrin.

13 male aspirants bought expression of interest and nomination forms at N22.5 million each, while three female aspirants purchased it at N11.25 million each.

Reports has it that the total income realised from the sale of forms was about N327 million.