Juliet Ibrahim Applauds Self

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has called on women around the world to know that they are stronger than what they think, Concise News reports.

She made the call via a post on her social media, using herself as an example.

She said that even though situations tried to break her, she’s still strong and standing.

Juliet Ibrahim who has just written a book said she didn’t realise how strong she was until she scaled through her pains.

Her book ”A Toast To Life” bares everything you would know about the beautiful curvy actress and mother of one.

She wrote, “Writing my book @atoasttolifebook was extremely therapeutic. I had no idea I was this strong.

“No matter how hard they’ve tried to break me, I have stood tall with God by my side, constantly persevering and believing in my greater good.

“It’s my story, certainly not made up because it is my truth with facts and proof! So, I’m glad to share #MyTruth with the world.

“No matter the situation you go through remember to keep your eyes focused on the prize.

Strength of a woman!!! #atoasttolife.”

In the same vein, the multi-award actress Juliet Ibrahim was recently a guest on LITV’s On Air show where she opened up about her life.

Juliet Ibrahim explained more about her reason for writing the book.

According to the mom of one, a near-death experience in Abuja, helped her make that decision.

The actress opened up on witnessing 3 civil wars, being sexually abused by her uncle, the incident with Wale Jana, where the Sapphire Groups CEO accused her of begging for endorsement amongst other things.