Jidenna Claims Homosexuality Originated From Africa

Popular American singer, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, has through an interview opined that homosexuality began in Africa.

Concise News understands Homosexuality is a romantic attraction, sexual attraction, or sexual behavior between members of the same sex or gender.

According to the Nigerian-American songwriter, homosexuality has always existed in Africa as part of its culture and it is not something that was imported by Europeans.

In his words, “The whole idea that Black people, and our tradition to be Black… You hear these African leaders who are dressed in three-piece suits, got an iPhone, speaking in English and not their native tongue are saying, ‘it’s unafrican to be homosexual, it’s unafrican… we don’t have it. That was brought as a European import.’ It’s not true. It’s not true at all.

“You got Uganda, the kingdom of Buganda at the time… Before Uganda, there was an openly gay king. If you go to Zimbabwe… the bushmen as they call them, you’ll see homosexual acts in the Cape paintings.

“If you go to different communities in Africa, there were different rights of passage where if a woman was with a woman, or a man was with a man, they were thought to be mower powerful.

“There was never a time where this didn’t exist, or where it was just hands down that homosexuals were wrong. That’s not actually an African thing, which means it’s not a Black thing.”

Jidenna also spoke about a man, Maurice Willoughby alias Reese who recently took his own life after he was bullied for dating a transgender woman.

“So, what is a foreign import is actually the idea that this is somehow wrong. That what Reese is doing is wrong.

“That’s the truth. That’s actual history. Y’all can google it. You can look it up. Don’t take my word for it. Look it up. To me, if you understand that, if you grew up knowing that, then you’re not gonna have those guys on the street bullying him.

“Then maybe he doesn’t commit suicide, then maybe he doesn’t beat her, because he’s beating himself inside,” he added.

Making reference to lyrics from his song “The Other Half”, he continued, “and that’s what I say in ‘The Other Half.’ I said,’ I pray for my n***as surviving the pen. Demons taking my friends, boys pretending they’re men. B**** don’t f*** up my zen.

“My homie told me you violated a body and shorty that put me on 10. She begging me now to add it to the list of feelings I gotta keep in.

“Ain’t that the root of the drama? How we just lock up the trauma? Fighting within, fighting without, fighting, divide it, and conquer.

“Hurt people hurt people. When you see men hurting women or trans folk, or themselves, it’s because we don’t know how to express that all.

“And I’m still learning that day by day. Right now, I have the thinnest mask I have ever worn in my life and it feels great. I feel liberated.”