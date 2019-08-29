Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has slammed the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, Concise News reports.

Runsewe had earlier described Bobrisky as ‘a national disgrace’, saying the male barbie must be condemned to go back to how he was initially created.

“Bobrisky is not a role model or icon Nigerian youths should look up to. We should all condemn him so that he would go back to how he was created,” he had said.

“He has a right to leave Nigeria for any country that practices and encourages trans-gender lifestyle. If he is caught on the streets of this country, he will be dealt with ruthlessly.”

Reacting to Runsewe’s comments, Bobrisky said the DG’s level was below his.

“I heard someone in the govt talked about me few days ago. Please tell him [sic] am waiting for him, is then he will know i roll with with [sic] his boss in the government not someone in [sic] his level,” he wrote on social media.

“So he left other serious issue [sic] in nigeria [sic] NG to address bobrisky. But i popular sha.”