A follower of Nigerian music manager and triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has countered him over a post he shared on his Instagram account.

Concise News understands that Franklin shared a video with the caption “Don’t burn bridges, you may need that bridge”

Reacting, the follower identified as @Candid_canmixx accused the music executive of not rendering help when necessary.

He wrote @ubifranklintriplemg this message is for you. You don’t help people i remeber my dad barrister Apla Uket gave me ur number to call you. Wen i did u snubbed me i tried chatting with u on whatsapp but u blocked me. Simply bcos i asked for u to listen to my songs. And we are from the same village. This message is really for you sir!!

Responding, Franklin said “why do you sound so entitled? I’ll block you here too”

Another follower however, replied to Franklin’s post saying “@ubifranklintriplemg He is telling you his mind you want to block him..👏👏👏you be God na”

Recall that the music manager and Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo recently engaged in a rant session over an inspirational post.

The session began when Ubi reacted to Obiwanne Okeke’s arrest, saying “Stop allowing motivational speaker drive you into a place of delusion and intense confusion. Not everyone will be an entrepreneur,”.

Responding to Ubi’s post, while also recalling his ‘inspirational’ posts, Ekubo said: “Na you gon gon be the pilot of the flight. Awon inspire to desire, to perspire.”