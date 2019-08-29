Full List Of Carabao Cup Third Round Fixtures As City Play Preston

The Carabao Cup third round fixtures were released on Wednesday with defending champions Manchester City up against Preston.

Concise News understands that Liverpool will also be away to League One outfit MK Dons while Manchester United take on Rochdale at the Old Trafford.

In other Carabao Cup fixtures for the third round, Chelsea will play the winner of the Grimsby/Macclesfield Town tie as Arsenal fight Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

All third round Carabao Cup fixtures will be played in the week commencing September 23.

Carabao Cup Third Round Fixtures

Below are the Carabao Cup third round fixtures:

Wolves vs Reading

Oxford United vs West Ham United

Watford vs Swansea City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs Sunderland

Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth vs Southampton

Burton Albion vs Bournemouth

Preston North End vs Manchester City

MK Dons vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Rochdale

Luton Town vs Leicester City

Chelsea vs Grimsby/Macclesfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town vs Stoke City

Super Eagle Soars

Meanwhile, Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi marked his full Everton debut with a goal as the Toffees came from behind to beat Lincoln in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Everton boss Marco Silva fielded Fabian Delph, Djibril Sidibe, Iwobi and Moise Kean for the first time.

It did not look good at first as Lincoln took the lead after just 21 seconds, but Everton fought back to lead thanks to a stunning free-kick from Lucas Digne and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty.

Bruno Andrade then thundered in a superb leveller for Lincoln, but Iwobi netted late on to put the Toffees back in front – his first goal for the club – before Richarlison sealed a 4-2 win at Sincil Bank.