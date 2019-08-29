FG To Close Lagos-Ibadan Expressway September 2

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be closed from September 2 when reconstruction work is to commence on portions of the road.

It is understood that the failed portion of about 600 metres stretching from the Kara Cattle Market end inward Berger Bus Stop would be completed by the second week of December.

Funso Adebiyi, the Director of Highways, South West Federal Ministry of Works, said the target was to complete that critical portion of the road before Christmas when more people would be travelling.

“By December 15, we would have worked on the road substantially so that it can be opened again for the Yuletide season to avoid traffic jam,” he said.

Adebiyi assured that the road reconstruction will not suffer any financial hiccup as funds for the project is already domiciled with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency (NSIA).

He explained that approval for release of such funds rests with the President.

The Lagos-Shagamu interchange section is estimated to cost N113 billion.

While conducting journalists on tour of the road, Adebiyi revealed that plans have been concluded to ensure smooth operation, indicating that traffic diversion on that portion would begin by September 2.

He added that palliative work has been done on some portions around the area of diversion to ease traffic for commuters.

According to him, the total reconstruction from the Lagos end to the Shagamu interchange end of the road is ongoing and progressing, adding that major diversions will be done while the work is on.

He called for tolerance from the public, noting that inconveniences that may occur during the period should be tolerated to ensure that the dividends of good roads are delivered to the people.

“We need this diversion for us to work due to the high volume of traffic around this portion of the road.

“Palliative work has been done to ensure smooth movement; those coming in and out of Lagos would have at least two lanes at every point in time,” Adebiyi said.

Adeniyi, however, warned motorists against breaking traffic rules such as driving against traffic, saying that violators would be dealt with.

He said that provision had been made to tow faulty vehicles off the road during the period.

“We will do everything to complete the road within the time frame given but we need cooperation from everyone, including residents of the area. They should tolerate us during the period,” he said.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Hygenius Umeje, said three heavy duty tow vehicles would be provided during the period.

“It is a short distance but because the area is critical in terms of traffic, there will be adequate provision of personnel as well,” he said.

He said that both Lagos and Ogun commands will be on ground to ensure good flow of traffic.