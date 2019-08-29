Family Pleads With Nigerian Govt To Locate Businessman Missing In South Africa

The family of a missing South Africa-based Nigerian businessman, Taiwo Aderinola Alli, has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the South African government to locate their brother.

Concise News reports that Kehinde Alli, twin brother of Taiwo, said on Wednesday that he went missing on April 6 in Pretoria and had not been seen since then.

He said in a statement in Lagos that prior to his disappearance, Taiwo, 47, owned an automobile sales business, called Bounce Express Motors and was married to a South African, Mrs Jemina Alli with a daughter.

“Taiwo was last seen by his wife on the morning of April 6, when he left their house for Tshwane District Hospital, Pretoria to seek medical attention.

“He never arrived at the hospital nor returned home and has not been seen since then,’’ Kehinde said.

According to him, the case was reported to the Sinoville Police Station in Pretoria on April 9 by his family.

“The family has also reported the case to the Nigerian mission in South Africa, Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora in Abuja and the South African High Commission in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Taiwo`s twin brother also said that the incident had put his family in great distress and pain.

“While we continue to trust God for the safety of our brother, we daily suffer psychological trauma and torments wondering what could have happened to him.

“We count on your diplomatic intervention, network and deployment of necessary resources to locate and reunite missing Mr Taiwo Aderinola Alli with his family,” Kehinde said.

South Africa’s Treasury appeals for more bailouts for Eskom

In related news, the South African government may be forced to inject more money into state power firm Eskom by the end of March next year, should the struggling utility fail to meet its borrowing plan, a National Treasury presentation to parliament said on Wednesday.

National Treasury’s director general, Dondo Mogajane, told lawmakers in Cape Town that the aim was to prevent Eskom from experiencing liquidity shortfalls by 2020.

Treasury has already earmarked 59 billion rand ($3.9 billion) to Eskom over the next two financial years as part of a special appropriation bill, with 26 billion rand allocated until the end of March 2020.

“Failure to execute its funding plan may result in Eskom experiencing liquidity shortfalls at March 31, 2020 and require additional funding in addition to funding provided through the Special Appropriation Bill,” Mogajane said.