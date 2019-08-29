Bolton Wanderers have been taken over by Football Ventures, the club’s administrators have confirmed on Wednesday.

The English Football League (EFL) announced on Tuesday night it had given Bolton’s administrators 14 days to either sell the club or prove they could fund them for the rest of the season.

The club would have been withdrawn from the Football League if they failed to meet the deadline, but that situation has now been averted.

Bolton’s joint-administrator Paul Appleton described the process as “one of the most complicated administrations I’ve been involved with”.

He added: “I’m delighted to say we have finally reached a satisfactory conclusion with the sale to Football Ventures.

“At times, some of the hurdles appeared insurmountable and the frustration felt has been immense, not least by the supporters who have had to endure too many weeks of uncertainty.”

In a statement, Football Ventures said: “Throughout this lengthy and complicated process, we have remained focused on completion of the deal and nothing else.

“At times it has been difficult to keep our counsel, but we took a decision to remain on the sidelines even when further damage was being inflicted by delays outside of our control.

“Our thoughts were always with the club staff and supporters, and we worked tirelessly behind the scenes to find an agreement and prevent even more stress and uncertainty for those who have suffered far too much over the past months.

“Now we are excited to begin restoring this magnificent football club to its rightful position, securing its future for the fans, the loyal club staff and the players.

“It is now imperative that we commence the process of appointing a manager and strengthening the team with the right players to take the club forward.”