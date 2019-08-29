British singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be having a break from music for 18 months, Concise News reports.

Sheeran has made more than 250 performances across the world.

On the final stop of his Divide tour earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner began thinking out loud when he made the announcement to the crowd in Ipswich, England.

Ed Sheeran said, “As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing.

“There is something very bittersweet about it.

“I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich,” he continued. “This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

He also said, “Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America—it’s been a wild one.”

“I was told before I came on that, now, at the end of this tour, I’ve played to nine million people around the world,” he continued. “It is the biggest tour ever.”

And now, it’s time to take a step back. “It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years,” the Brit confessed. “It sounds odd but it has been a long tour.”

Before his announcement, he appreciated everyone involved in making Divide a success.

“Thank you to everyone who has given me a chance,” he said. “This is my last song. I wrote this when I was 15 years old. See you in a few years time. Thank you,” he said.

Later, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to look back on his experience with Divide with writing that reads, “9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193265 miles travelled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies.

“What a wild ride this Divide tour has been,” he wrote to his 31 million followers. “The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on.”

“Thank you to everyone involved in this whole Divide process, all the people who helped make the album, all the people who helped promote the album, all the fans who listened and came to watch, this wouldn’t be possible without you,” he continued.

“Most of all I want to thank my fantastic touring team, who have given up their lives for 2 and a half years to help me achieve my dreams. Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour – 2017 -2019. Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it!”

Ed Sheeran reiterated the message on Instagram Stories by writing, “I’m not bloody retiring either, press are being over dramatic. I’m having 18 months off to make another album and hang out with my cats.”