The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said Delta Ports had generated over $45.2 million within January and June 2019, a significant increase attributed to the improved security in the area.

This was disclosed at a stakeholders forum presided over by the chairman of the NPA board of directors, Mr. Emmanuel Adesoye, at the New Port, Warri, Delta state.

In a briefing made available to newsmen, the ports authorities stated that the rise in revenue when compared to 2018’s $35.39 million, a 28% increase was also due to the dredging of the Escravos channel.

The brief also revealed $2,904,377 debt was recovered within the same period, leaving the total revenue collected at the sum of $48,150,644.17.

Speaking to journalists, the NPA chairman, Adesoye, whose visit was to assess the progress made by the port since November 2016, denied awareness of the sales of some of Delta Ports terminals.

Expressing satisfaction that there had been no recorded security breach around the Warri environment in the past two years, he charged all stakeholders, including the leadership of the host communities to continue to work with security agencies to keep the peace.

“The major challenge is the issue of dredging the channels, the inner ports in the terminal here which management has already taken action. In fact, they have called for the construction of these channels, so there is no cause for alarms. The reason I can’t give a time frame is you have the procurement cycle, sometimes you cannot determine it with any degree of accuracy,” he said.

“My marching word is for them to continue to cooperate as they are doing. I am very impressed with the security situation here in Warri which is incredibly fantastic. I am really pleased because the last time we came the leadership of this community did say that they are going to make sure that there are no vandalism, no issues of security concerns raised in this place. They’ve lived true to their words and I am really impressed.

“And that is why you can see the degree of improvement that has happened here. The number of ships that are coming has increased significantly and revenues have gone up.”

On his part, the Delta Port manager, Mr. Simeon Okeke, stressed that the administration of President Muhammad Buhari is committed to “improving the rating of Nigeria with respect to the global index on the ease of doing business.”