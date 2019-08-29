The UEFA Champions League draws were held on Thursday with some exciting group pairings awaiting football fans, Concise News reports.
Group A
PSG
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Group B
Olympiacos
Tottenham
Bayern Munich
Crevna
Group C
Manchester City
Shaktar Donetsk
Gnk Dynamo
Atlanta
Group D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Leverkusen
Group E
Liverpool
Napoli
Salzburg
Genk
Group F
Barcelona
Dortmund
Inter Milan
Slavic Praha
Group G
Zenith St. Petersburg
Benfica
Lyon
Leipzig
Group H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
Lille