The UEFA Champions League draws were held on Thursday with some exciting group pairings awaiting football fans, Concise News reports.

Group A 

PSG

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Group B

Olympiacos

Tottenham

Bayern Munich

Crevna

Group C

Manchester City

Shaktar Donetsk

Gnk Dynamo

Atlanta

Group D 

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Leverkusen

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

Salzburg

Genk

Group F

Barcelona

Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavic Praha

Group G

Zenith St. Petersburg

Benfica

Lyon

Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

Lille

 