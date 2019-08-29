French Ligue 1 side Monaco are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

Concise News understands that the player has agreed personal terms with the French club.

According to Express UK, Bakayoko will join the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan deal that could be made permanent for £32million next summer.

Monaco want to take their former player back on loan after the 25-year-old failed to meet expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan with Italian giants AC Milan.

The Frenchman has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Blues hierarchy.

He joined Chelsea from Monaco for £40million in July 2017.