A Taraba-based Catholic priest identified as Reverend Father David Tanko has been killed and reportedly set on fire in his car by suspected bandits.

Concise News learned that this happened on Thursday, when he was reportedly ambushed at Kufai Amadu in Takum area of the north east State.

This occurred 24 hours after gunmen raided villages in the state, killing two people in the process.

The deceased cleric, according to reports, was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen.

It was learned that the meeting was aimed at resolving the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis.

Chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari, confirmed the attack.

He told Channels Television that after killing Tanko, the attackers set him and his car on fire.

Tikari said that the deceased hailed from Wukari area of the state, alleging that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias.

He also blamed several other bloody attacks in southern Taraba on the Tiv militias.

Recently, two persons were killed while a police officer was injured in an attack in Wukari.

Also, in neighboring Donga, a student of ECWA Seminary School was killed on his farm in the early hours of Wednesday.

Renewed Tiv-Jukun Crises Claim 300 Houses In Taraba