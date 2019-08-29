Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) will report to the police for more questioning over the rape allegation against him by Busola Dakolo.

Busola Dakolo had claimed that the COZA pastor raped her 20 years ago in her parents’ home in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Concise News learned that the embattled COZA pastor had for the past two days reported at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Garki Area 10, Abuja for grilling.

Pastor Fatoyinbo spent Tuesday night and the great part of Wednesday at FCID where he was questioned by detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adaku Anya.

It was gathered that Fatoyinbo left the police on Wednesday morning to freshen up after which he came back to the FCID for another session with the investigators.

According to Force spokesman DCP Frank Mba, the clergyman had been asked to return for another round of questioning.

“We are taking our time to ensure that the investigation was properly carried out. It is premature to talk about the details of the investigation,” he said.

“So, I won’t be able to tell you whether a prima facie case has been established against him.

“We have directed him to come again tomorrow (today), for further questioning.”