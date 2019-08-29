A former lawmaker Junaid Mohammed has said the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu can be extradited to Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Junaid said this on Thursday, saying that the extradition would be for the pro-Biafra leader to answer for his crimes against Nigeria.

The elder statesman told Independent that the extradition should be done in line with the laws of the United Kingdom where Kanu is.

But he cautioned that an attempt to abduct him like a former Minister of Transportation Umaru Dikko would not be right.

“He can be extradited to Nigeria to be dealt with if it can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Kanu left the country in 2017 following the Operation Python Dance by the Nigerian Army; his group was also proscribed in the same year by the Nigerian Government.

FFK Warns Junaid Moh’d

On Wednesday, Femi Fani-Kayode had condemned the remarks made against IPOB by Mohammed.

The pro-Biafra group had urged its members to humiliate President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

The Nigerian leader is in the Asian country to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama.

IPOB’s order to its member followed the group’s assault on a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

Reacting to this development, Junaid, who was a lawmaker in the Second Republic, threatened that IPOB members will pay with their blood if they touch Buhari.

He said that the group did not have the power to carry out the threat on Buhari.

But Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faulted Junaid’s comment.

In a statement on Wednesday, he claimed that the elder statesman’s comment could ignite conflict in the country.

“When it gets to the point that an elderstatesman like Junaid Mohammed talks about shedding the blood of IPOB members you know that we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder and that we are on the brink of a terrible conflagration which could be ignited by just one tiny spark,” Fani-Kayode said.

“I have always had immense respect for Mohammed because he has been consistent in his criticisms of Buhari but let it be clearly understood that an attack on the Igbo will be regarded as an attack on the south.”

He warned that “This is not 1966 and things are very different today. Any attempt to shed the blood of any southerner, for ANY reason, as a consequence of ANY plot or grand northern design will have catastrophic consequences.

“Violence and the shedding of innocent blood is not the way forward and the narrative of violence, homicide and murder has no place in a civilised society.

“We can agree to disagree on issues and we may not even like one another but we should rule out threats of murder, mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide in all our discussions and debates and we should renounce and condemn them.

“You do not plan to kill those you disagree with. Only animals behave like that. I urge Junaid Mohammed to withdraw his statement and to join the rest of us in renouncing violence and bloodshed.”