Biafra: Nigerians Abroad Speak On Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Activities

Nigerians In Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has asked Nigerians living abroad to avoid Nnamdi Kanu and members of his outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News report.

The NDMG who gave the warning said the activities of IPOB outside the shores of Nigeria needed concerted efforts by all critical stakeholders to protect the image of the country.

The group at a press conference held at the Enish Restaurant, Finchley, London on Wednesday, said the activities of IPOB are despicable and an affront to Nigerians all over the world.

President of the group, Angela Boroh who spoke on behalf of NDMG, called Kanu and his members to desist from the acts that would tarnish the image of Nigeria in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

The statement read, “The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group is dismayed that a group of Nigerians masquerading under the umbrella of IPOB would denigrate so low as to constitute themselves into a nuisance outside the shores of Nigeria.

“While this is condemnable, it must be stated that Nnamdi Kanu and his militant members of IPOB abroad have exhibited a high level of disrespect for the constituted authority in Nigeria with the recent attack of a high ranking member of the National Assembly in Germany. The latest threat to attack Nigerians living abroad and those traveling abroad from Nigeria is also another indication of the despicable attitude of Nnamdi Kanu and his co-travelers.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group advise well-meaning Igbo Sons and Daughters in the Diaspora to distance themselves from Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorist group IPOB at the risk of been labeled terrorists. All well-meaning Igbo Sons and Daughters in the Diaspora must rise to this challenge and condemn the actions of IPOB that has brought shame to Nigeria our beloved country.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group wishes to inform the world of its total and unflinching support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, under whose leadership of the country Nigeria has experienced tremendous growth and development.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group identifies with the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari that been translating the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians into tangible realities in the past four years. This much can be seen in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy that were hitherto moribund as a result of leadership failure by previous administrations.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora salutes the courage and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“The war against corruption as instituted by the administration of President Muhummadu Buhari is highly commendable and an indication that Nigeria can be great again. The Nigerians in the Diaspora Monitoring Group believe that if the present efforts at ridding Nigeria of corrupt practices are sustained, Nigeria would indeed move to the next level of sustainable growth and development.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group is also aware that the various diplomatic shuttles by President Muhummadu Buhari has resulted in economic prosperity for Nigeria as a country and it is our considered opinion that more of those diplomatic shuttles are necessary for Nigeria to consolidate its position in the comity of nations in the world.

“The war against terrorism and other militant groups in Nigeria is another area the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has performed creditably well. Consequently, the Nigerians in the Diaspora Monitoring Group applaud the various security agencies involved in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

‘The Nigerians in the Diaspora Monitoring Group wishes to call on all well-meaning stakeholders in the Nigerian project to extend their support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in this critical point of our existence.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group also wishes to advise Nnamdi Kanu and his gang to desist from acts that would tarnish the image of Nigeria in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group also use this medium to advise well-meaning Nigerians in the Diaspora to go about their normal business without fear from attacks by members of IPOB.

“That Nnamdi Kanu and his members should act as a matter of urgency desist from any act that would cause economic or physical harm to any Nigerian in the Diaspora.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group herby declare its absolute confidence in the unity of Nigeria and believe that no organization, despite the multiple evidence of funding from a terrorist network can cause the disintegration of Nigeria.”