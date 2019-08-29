Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Ike has said that Khafi appears to have reinvigorated herself after the eviction of her in-house love Gedoni, Concise News understands.

He said this during his diary session with Biggie on Wednesday, August 28.

Speaking on the way he feels about the current head of house, Khafi, Ike described her as a nice fellow.

Ike said that she had not been fervent with her role but seemed to have moved on from being emotional over Gedoni’s exit.

He added that the head of house role has given her a new sense of purpose.

Asked about the challenges he faces in the house, Ike said: “The relationship with Mercy has been one of the most challenging things in the house for sure.”