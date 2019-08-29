Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Frodd has expressed his feelings to Biggie, after he got a kiss from his love interest, Esther, Concise News reports.

Recall that the duo who suddenly wowed fans of the reality TV show with their sudden love were merged for a presentation on Wednesday.

The lovers made their presentation an interesting one as Esther walked up to Frodd and gave him an intense kiss.

Speaking with Biggie during his diary session, Frodd excitingly said: “I got a kiss today”

“Before the presentation, we had talked about the way to make our presentation interesting around our feelings and emotions and the team.”

“so I suggested to my partner that we could actually make it more emotional if we connect like that”

“I would love to have more kisses from Esther” he added.

Recall that Esther once declined Frodd’s love request while she was in a romantic relationship with former housemate Nelson.

Watch his diary session below