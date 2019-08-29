It was obviously a fulfilling moment for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd as he got a kiss from his lover, Esther, Concise News reports.

The duo who suddenly wowed fans of the reality TV show with their sudden love were merged for a presentation on Wednesday.

The lovers made their presentation an interesting one as Esther walked up to Frodd and gave him an intense kiss.

Recall that Esther once declined Frodd’s love request while she was in a romantic relationship with former housemate Nelson.

An ‘act of kindness’ task given to them by Big Brother helped settle their rifts, after Esther encouraged Frodd to fight for what he wants at all costs.

Their sudden bond has in recent times stirred social media and housemates’ reactions, with many of the opinion that Esther’s love for the banker is not genuine.

Watch them kiss below: