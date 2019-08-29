It appears controversial housemate in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 house Tacha is indeed ready to turn a new leaf as she goes on her knees to apologise to Biggie, Concise News reports.

During her diary session with Biggie, the ‘Port Hacourt first daughter’ apologised to him for her wrong doings.

Recall that Biggie on Sunday, August 25, issued Tacha a strike for severally disobeying the rules of the house in her area of disposition after which he showed her some of the videos of her wrongdoings.

Speaking with Biggie, she said: “I would rather be evicted than disqualified out of this house, this platform is a huge one for me and I am growing and learning everyday, I can’t know everything.

“I am sorry for Disrespecting Ebuka, the authorities guiding the show and most especially Big Brother, this house is a social experiment for me and I am truly sorry and promise to turn a new leaf.”

Tacha had also told Sir Dee on Monday this week that she had realised her faults and promised to remain calm till the end of the show.

Watch her diary session below