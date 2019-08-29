After some days of brooding over her lover’s exit from the ‘pepper dem’ gang, BBNaija housemate, Khafi has opened up on what makes her happy, Concise News reports.

Khafi told Omashola on Wednesday that she would love to see Gedoni propose to her on the 99th day.

She stated that even though it may not sound unrealistic, the thoughts of that moment makes her happy.

According to her, “it’s fine if it does not happen, but right now, that’s what makes me happy right now”

Recall that the police officer and Gedoni were caught having sex on the national TV occasionally.

However, after his eviction on Sunday, Gedoni denied having sex with Khafi, saying she has been celibate for eight years.

Watch the video below