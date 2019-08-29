A report by search engine, Google has revealed the most searched Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemates, Concise News understands.

The revelation was made in statement released by Google West Africa Regional Communication and Public Relations manager, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade on Wednesday August 28.

According to Kola-Ogunlade, fans of the housemates have continued to dig out certain information about the housemates, as the quest to get the grand prize of N60 million Naira toughens.

The statement reveals that it looks like the most-searched housemates were giving the other contestants a run for their money.

Ogunlade said: ”According to Google Search, they are five top trending Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem housemates since the commencement of the competition on 30 June 2019.”

”The list is based on top search performance on Google.

He said ‘The fourth season of Big Brother Naija, known as “Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem”, has taken Nigeria by storm,”

The manager said Mercy is the most searched housemate as a result of her fashion sense, her job as a video vixen, and in-house relationship.

Following closely is Tacha, the Porthacourt'[s first daughter and Instagram queen has increased her fans base with her ”Her stern character adds to the excitement of the reality show.”

Mike Edwards is the third most searched housemate, he stunned Pepper Dem fans when it was revealed that he was married.

”He is also a CEO and an athlete with a resilient spirit, Founder of the first Black-owned cigar brand in the United Kingdom.”

According to Kola-Ogunlade Seyi is the fourth most searched housemate, with the influence of his grandfather, Obafemi Awolowo and being head-of-house to having a heated argument with Ike at one point, he has a strong personality that has stood out since day one of the show.

Lastly, Ikechukwu Onyema, who is said to be the look-alike of Marvel’s Black Panther actor, Michael B. Jordan.

His relationship with fellow housemate, Mercy, among other activities in the house, have made him one of the contestants to watch out for.