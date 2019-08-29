A Facebook user identified as Sizwe Ngema has alleged that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate, Frodd is gay, Concise News understands.

Ngema noted that the housemate has been pretending to love Esther in the ‘pepper dem’ house.

Sharing a photo on his Facebook page, he wrote “If Frodd is really gay…why is he faking on BBNaija pretending to be in love with Esther?? I’m confused.. all his pictures with his boyfriend are all over Instagram.”

“His boyfriend name on Instagram is @shuh_msomi, he have many pictures kissing with frodd. Now big brother and most nigerians want Frodd out of BBNaija since it’s not legal or permitted to be gay in Nigeria..”

“I think that would be unfair. He must stay on the house, there’s nothing wron with being GAY #teamFrood” he added.

The alleged gay partner however, took to his Instagram page earlier on Thursday morning to address the issue, saying he had to delete some of his Instagram posts.

He wrote “I don’t understand people who can’t mind their own business..Can we just all focus on the amazing job his doing and let us support him win and forget about all the negativity you are all throwing.So i had to delete almost all my pictures mxm. i Stan Frood”

See a post shared by Ngema below