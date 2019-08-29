Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Former Big Brother Naija BBNaija 2019 housemate Ekpata Gedoni has sent a love message to his in-house girlfriend Khafi Kareem. The 31-year-old was evicted alongside Jackye last Sunday after scoring the lowest votes

Curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Mercy has described Frodd’s love for Esther as one that is uncommon, Concise News understands. Chatting with Diane as they talked about the Frodster’s relationship while in the kitchen on Tuesday August 27, Mercy who seemed unconvinced about the couple did not fail to express her doubts.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has said that it was time Frodd became mature in relating with other people, Concise News understands. Conversing with Elozonam, Tacha lamented Frodd’s frame of mind in the ‘pepper dem’ house.

Popular blogger, Lauraboxx has revealed how one of the most talked about Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Venita lived her life before joining the ‘pepper dem’gang, Concise News reports. According to Lauraboxx, Venita was allegedly into sales of self-made bed sheets to make ends meet as a result of her poor financial status.

Ex-BBNaija 2019 housemate Jackye has described ‘Instagram queen’ Tacha as a walking- time bomb, Concise News reports. Speaking with the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Jackye expressed her dislike for Tacha.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.