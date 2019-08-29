Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike ‘BamBam’ Olawunmi is reportedly set to formally introduce fellow ex-housemate Tope ‘Teddy A’ Adenibuyan to her family.

Concise News earlier reported that the lovebirds announced their engagement on Sunday August 4.

According to LIB, the couple will begin their marriage rites on Friday, August 30 at Bambam’s father’s residence in Lagos.

She is also said to be pregnant.

Teddy A and Bambam’s love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.

The couple’s love has bloomed over time, despite many thinking that their affair was a strategy during the “Double Wahala” show.