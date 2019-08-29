Dr Waripamo Owei-Dudafa, Goodluck Jonathan’s ex-aide, was on Thursday discharged and acquitted by the Lagos Federal High Court as regards the allegation of N1.6bn fraud.

He had been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Concise News learnt that Justice Mohammed Idris, in his judgment, held that the EFCC failed to prove any of the 22-count charges levelled against Owei-Dudafa beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the 190-page judgment, Justice Mohammed said EFCC’s case was “based on suspicions” and suspicions “cannot take the place of legal evidence”.

The judge also observed that the anti-graft agency failed to call vital witnesses, including Jonathan and former NSA Sambo Dasuki, who could have helped its case.

“Why did the prosecution fail to call Sompre Omiebi to testify?” the judge queried.

The court also dismissed the EFCC’s claim that the bags delivered by Dudafa to Jonathan contained dollars.

Justice Idris held that there was no proof for that.

“How did the prosecution know that the bags contained dollars?” the judge asked.