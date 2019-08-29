Alexis Sanchez Completes Move To Inter Milan

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan.

Sanchez arrived in Milan on Wednesday ahead of undergoing medical tests and sealed his 10-month loan move to the 18-time Serie A winners.

United will cover £6m of the former Udinese, Barcelona and Arsenal player’s wages, according to Sky Sports News.

Concise News learnt that the deal does not include an option to buy.

Sanchez, who joined United from Arsenal in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018, has scored five goals in 45 appearances since moving to Old Trafford.

United were without Sanchez during pre-season because he was representing Chile at the Copa America. He scored twice in six games at the tournament held in Brazil as his country secured a fourth-placed finish.