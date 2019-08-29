African Games: Nigeria's Falconets Win Football Gold Medal

The Nigeria female U 20 team, the Falconets, have won the football gold at the African Games in Morocco.

The falconets defeated Cameroon 3-2 on penalties to win the football gold.

This is the third time Nigeria will win football gold in the women’s category in five editions.

Nigeria and Cameroon were in the same group during the group stage and both sides settled for a 1-1 in their earlier meeting.

Thursday’s final encounter was another hard tie as the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes of action.

Chiamaka Nnadozie who made a lot of impact at World Cup with the Super Falcons in France proved to be a hero in Morocco as she saved three successive penalty kicks to help Nigeria to the gold.

Nigeria’s third Gold medal is coming after a 12-year wait.

Nigeria’s previous gold medal in women football at the African Games was in 2003 and 2007. While Cameroon won once in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique.