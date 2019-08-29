An activist in Atlanta Kenyette Tisha Barnes has refused to pay up her bills at a restaurant because RnB singer R Kelly’s song was played repeatedly.

Concise News understands that Barnes said she was forced to listen to his song, while describing the singer as ‘a sexual predator’.

Taking to her social media platform to narrate what happened, Barnes said: “TONIGHT I WAS FORCED TO LISTEN TO R. KELLY, ON REPEAT AT @APPLEBEES, IN ATLANTA. I ASKED TO NOT BE FORCED TO LISTEN TO A SEXUAL PREDATOR. I REFUSED TO PAY. THE MANG. CALLED THE POLICE AND THREATENED TO HAVE ME ARRESTED. THE BW STAFF WAS DANCING. WE HAVE A SERIOUS PROBLEM HERE!”

“THAT WE ARE MORE COMFORTABLE MARGINALIZING THE SEXUAL VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK GIRLS IS REPREHENSIBLE. NO WONDER 60% OF BLK GIRLS ARE SEXUALLY ABUSED. ENABLERS AND PREDATORS.”

“AND DESPITE THE HORRIFIC TREATMENT OF THE MANAGER, AND OTHER STAFF, MY SERVER WAS A SWEETHEART, AND I TIPPED HER >18.5%. I AM A PROPONENT A FAIR LABOR, YET, NOT GOING TO PAY AN ESTABLISHMENT WHO DISRESPECTED ME.”

Recall that the American singer was arrested in July over alleged child pornography and federal sex trafficking.

R Kelly was charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual assault.