Complete List Of Winners At 2019 UEFA Awards

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was one of the major winners at the 2019 UEFA Awards held on Thursday in Monaco, Concise News reports.

Also, a former Manchester United playmaker Eric Cantona was the first to pick up the accolade for the Uefa President’s Award for his commitment to helping improve the lives of others, Concise News reports.

The President’s Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities, with Čeferin keen to stress that he admired Cantona’s commitment to improving the lives of others following the conclusion of his footballing career.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker won the Goalkeeper of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

In his first season with the Reds following a move from Roma, Alisson wore the No13 shirt but was a lucky charm throughout as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League – making key saves in the tight final in Madrid. The 26-year-old Brazilian also kept 21 Premier League clean sheets, landing the division’s Golden Glove award.

28-year-old Dutchman, Virgil van Dijk won the Defender of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Former Ajax Midfield maestro, Frenkie De Jong won the Midfielder of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi won the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The highlight of the night was the UEFA Men’s award which won by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool.