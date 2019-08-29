A former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu has all it takes to replace President Muhammadu Buhari as the country’s leader in 2023, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that this comment came from a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lanre Razaq.

According to Razaq, the APC chieftain laid the foundation of the economic prosperity of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

He said because of that, Tinubu can turn the country’s economy around if he replaces Buhari who would finish his second term in 2023.

“The public is entitled to their opinion, but God knows that those who sacrificed to build up APC and for Buhari to become president, saved the country and will still see reason to do it again after Buhari’s tenure, and will even do it better,” he told New Telegraph.

“In the South-West today, the tallest person politically can’t be better than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, so I will encourage and plead with him to run for the office of president.”

He added: “I know his antecedents, I know his pedigree and I know he can run affairs of Nigeria effectively and smoothly.

“Look at the financial engineering foundation he laid for Lagos State, which explains why governors that came after him found it easy to run affairs of the state.

“I believe that Tinubu can replicate what he did in Lagos State at the federal level, so will I appeal to him to run and I pray to God to give him good health, strength and wisdom to take Nigeria to another level, after Buhari might have taken it to the next level, so that Nigeria can maximize and develop her natural endowment.”